Unite to alleviate poverty in Nigeria — Uba Sani charges leaders

Kadina – Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has urged leaders in the public and private sectors to synergise and come up with long-lasting and proactive strategies that would alleviate poverty and its effects in Nigeria.

Governor Sani made the call on Tuesday on the commemoration of the United Nations Day for the Eradication of Poverty with the theme “Decent Work and Social Protection: Putting dignity in Practice for all.”

A statement by Muhammad Lawal Shehu,

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor,.quoted Senator Uba Sani saying ” as leaders, we must as a matter of urgency review social and economic policies to reflect the current realities of our most vulnerable and underserved communities especially those in the rural areas. The public and private sectors must partner and come up with lasting solutions to end poverty and hunger.”

“An illustration of this effective public-private partnership is the Qatar Sanabil Project for the Construction of Kaduna Economic and Mass Housing for the Less Privileged at Millennium City, Kaduna. When completed, the Economic City will provide world class infrastructure and make Kaduna a reference point in modern and affordable accommodation, adequate security and conducive atmosphere for business activities. The Economic City will facilitate international trade. In the Economic City, there will be Houses for the Poor, Clinics, Shops, Poultry Farms, Farmlands for Rainy Season and Irrigation Farming.”

“The Mass Housing Project for the Less Privileged is a major contribution towards putting roofs over the heads of the poor, underserved and vulnerable in our state. Other empowerment programs that the poor, underserved and vulnerable in Kaduna State will benefit from Qatar Charity include: scholarships for orphans and children of the poor, distribution of sewing machines, welding machines , irrigation pumping machines, salon kits, and drilling of hundreds of borehles across the 23 local governments of Kaduna State.”

“The Kaduna State Government remains focused on the poor,underserved and vulnerable who are the most affected by economic policies such as the removal of fuel subsidy and the rising the cost of inflation.”

Lawal Shehu explained that upon Uba Sani’s assumption of office in May 2023,interventions were put in place to this effect.

“These interventions included the creation of a Palliative Committee with leaders of the Organized Labour, the creation of a Central Committee for the distribution of grains and fertilizers across the 23 LGAs of Kaduna State,to benefit 210,000 households and over one million residents, with special consideration given to people living with disabilities, widows and the elderly.”

“Additionally,KDSG is procuring buses for subsidized transportation by the State Government ,fertilizers to be distributed to small-holder farmers across Kaduna state, providing financial support to Micro, Small and Medium Businesses.”

“Similarly, tuition fees in Kaduna state-owned tertiary institutions were reviewed downward in alignment with the SUSTAIN-manifesto. This was done to increase the level of student-enrollment while cushioning the effect of the rising cost of living in the polity.”

“Other interventions include the donation of 50% of Governor Sani’s monthly salary to a Trust Fund and the signing of Governor Sani’s first Executive Order for “Financial Inclusion in Kaduna State.”

“Governor Uba Sani took a significant step by issuing the inaugural Executive Order on Financial Inclusion and inaugurating the Financial Inclusion and Literacy Committee,acknowledging that government assistance often eluded the unbanked rural population.”

“Under his leadership, the Kaduna State Government is collaborating with financial institutions to facilitate bank account access for the less privileged, ensuring their eligibility for government support programs and fostering financial inclusion,” the statement added.