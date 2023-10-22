Unilorin produces 36 patents – VC

The Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Prof. Wahab Egbewole, says the university has produced 36 patents geared towards impacting society and developing the nation.

The vice chancellor disclosed this on Saturday in Ilorin while speaking at a weeklong combined 37th and 38th (2021/2022) convocation ceremony of the institution.

He said the patents were produced with the Federal Government through the National Office of technology acquisition and Promotion to boost research and innovation.

Egbewole said the number of patents were produced in various disciplines, including Medicine, Agriculture, Engineering and Information Technology.

According to him, Unilorin is committed to fostering a culture of excellence, critical thinking and lifelong learning.

The vice chancellor explained that the graduates of the institution are trained with a strong foundation of making meaningful contributions to nation-building.

Egbewole noted that the remarkable milestones achieved by the university in terms of ranking were a testament to the hard work and dedication of staff and students.

He advised the graduates to be of good behaviour and seek knowledge at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 10,757 graduates were awarded first Degrees, Diploma, Postgraduate Diplomas and PhDs at the ceremony.