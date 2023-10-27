UniAbuja promotes 23 lecturers to professorial rank

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The University of Abuja has approved the promotion of 23 academic staff to professorial rank. While 13 of the staff got promoted to the rank of professor, 10 others were elevated to the rank of associate professor.

A statement by the Acting Director of Information and University Relations, Dr. Habib Yakoob, said, “The University approved the promotion of the staff at its 80th Regular Meeting of the Appointment and Promotion Committee (A&PC), held on Friday 16th June 2023.”

“Council had at various times considered and approved the promotion of the staff to the professorial rank, subject to favourable external assessment. Upon receipt of assessments, the University sought the approval of the Ministry of Education for the release of the promotion to the beneficiaries, subject to the ratification by the Governing Council when it is constituted.

“The exercise reveals that the academic staff were promoted across several disciplines which include education foundation, medical microbiology, geography, environmental science, history and diplomatic studies, and soil science,” the statement said.

Other disciplines were Christian religious studies, biological science, statistics, microbiology, veterinary medicine, chemical engineering, public administration, biochemistry, obstetrics and geology, and microbiology and parasitology.

While congratulating the newly promoted staff, the Vice chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, described them as hardworking academics, who were committed to the advancement of knowledge in their various fields of endeavour.

Na’Allah said, “This is a well-deserved recognition of your dedication. Your promotions not only reflect your individual accomplishments, but also serve as a testament to the University’s commitment to nurturing and supporting its academic community.

“You have all consistently demonstrated your unwavering commitment to your respective fields. I will ask you not to relent in impacting your field of knowledge. I encourage you to embrace your roles as mentors, innovators, and catalysts for positive change, help to push the boundaries of knowledge, engage in more groundbreaking research, and inspire the next generation of thinkers and leaders.”