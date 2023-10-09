UNESC Foundation takes healthcare services to Abuja’s underserved community

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—In a significant move towards bridging healthcare disparities, the UNESC Foundation, a distinguished non-governmental organization, has embarked on a large-scale medical outreach mission in Guzape extension, Abuja.

The initiative is aimed at providing accessible healthcare services to communities often deprived of such facilities.

“Today, we stand here as medical professionals, driven by our commitment to provide quality healthcare to those who need it the most.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap in healthcare disparities and ensure that every individual, regardless of their socio-economic status, receives the care they deserve,” said Dr. Azuma Ijoma Williams, the founder of the UNESC Foundation.

The outreach included free medical consultations, treatments, and distribution of essential medicines to residents.

The foundation also emphasized on the importance of proper medication usage, and the necessity of completing the prescribed course for optimal health outcomes.

Moreover, the foundation provided a wide array of medical services such as general check-ups, diagnosis and treatment of common ailments, maternal and child health services, and dental care.

The outreach drew an overwhelming response from the local residents, many of whom face struggles in accessing adequate healthcare due to financial limitations.

People from various socioeconomic backgrounds patiently lined up to avail of the free medical services. This initiative also received support from local community leaders and government representatives.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. David Okon, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the foundation’s efforts. “I have been experiencing chronic back pain for months, and I couldn’t afford the treatment. But today, thanks to the UNESC Foundation, I received medical attention, and I am now on the road to recovery. This initiative is a lifeline for many of us who can’t afford regular healthcare,” he said.

The successful conduct of this medical outreach campaign is a firm step by the UNESC Foundation towards improving public healthcare in Nigeria.