UN calls for international investigation into Gaza hospital explosion

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Smoke rises over Gaza City on October 7, 2023 during Israeli air strikes. – Palestinian militants have begun a “war” against Israel, the country’s defence minister said on October 7 after a barrage of rockets were fired and fighters from the Palestinian enclave infiltrated Israel, a major escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

The UN human rights office has called for an independent international investigation into the explosion at al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, earlier this week.

“We are trying to do what we can to piece together what happened.

“There is a clear need for an independent investigation,” a spokeswoman said in Geneva on Friday.

Staff are trying to gather evidence on the ground, but continued bombing and lack of fuel is making this more difficult, she added.

According to Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza, 471 people were killed in the explosion.

This information cannot be independently verified.

Israel has blamed an errant rocket fired by the Islamist group, Islamic Jihad, for the blast, while Palestinians blamed the Israeli military.