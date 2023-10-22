Ugbejie felicitates with Ashien

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and chairmanship aspirant in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Comrade Tony Ugbejie has felicitated with Mr. Steve Ashien on the occasion of his birthday anniversary

Ugbejie in a congratulatory message said, It’s good news to know that Mr. Steve Ashien was born in October. As publisher of Ika Weekly, you consolidated your status as the symbol of freedom and improved society.

“There is no better time for your birth than October, a month that we celebrated our freedom from the chains of the colonialists.



“Sir, I grew up using ‘master tissue papers’ that were one of the products from your cottage industry.

I recall the job opportunities you offered our people. Your bookshop was the first point for parents and guardians returning their kids and wards to school.



“It is my desire that we create opportunity for the younger ones to tap from your reservoir. You are a role model.

“I pray that God will retain His love, affection, and grace for you”.