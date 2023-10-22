Uduaghan, perfect gentleman, Leader par excellence, says Alema of Warri

Uduaghan

Former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has been hailed as an extraordinary leader, an epitome of humility, selflessness, and patriotism.

“Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan is a perfect gentleman and a leader par excellence.

In a congratulatory message on Uduaghan’s 69th birthday, the Alema of Warri and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Webster Group of Companies, High Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, expressed his admiration for the former governor’s wisdom, humility and courage.

‘’For exceptional leaders and patriots like you, every birthday is a milestone not just because it is a birthday but also because in your particular case, it brings to the fore your fondness towards family members, visionary ideas, numerous achievements in the country and your enviable record of continually touching the lives of our people in a positive way.

He stressed on Uduaghan’s role in the development of Nigeria.

‘’As a moral leader of our nation, political model of our time, a prodigious achiever and gifted statesman, you conducted yourself with morality, integrity and consistency in the two terms you led Delta State’’.

He also highlighted Uduaghan’s foresight, visionary ideas and, contributions to nation-building.

‘’Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan elevated governance in Delta State’’. the Alema of Warri said.

Speaking on behalf of his family, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Webster Group of Companies extended heartfelt congratulations to Uduaghan on reaching this milestone.

He offered prayers for Uduaghan’s continued service to the country.

‘’On behalf of my myself and my family, I wish to felicitate with a strong, dynamic, charismatic, captivating and respectable leader, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan. I wish you good health, long life and God’s guidance as you continue in your contributions to the development of our great nation’’.