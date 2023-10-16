Udu agog as Egbetamah stages triumphant entry after Appeal Court victory

The member representing Udu Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Barr Collins Ovie Egbetamah, has returned to Udu to a rousing welcome by Udu people after the affirmation of his election by the Court of Appeal, sitting at Abuja, with a declaration that the business of giving effective representation to Udu at the Assembly will now take the front burner having disposed of all distractions in the way.

Egbetamah of the All Progressives Congress was earlier declared winner of the polls which were held on March 18, 2023 but his opponent of the PDP, Chief Jite Brown was declared winner by the Tribunal sitting in Asaba, causing a major upset to his stay in the house.

But on Saturday October 14, the Appeal Court overturned the decision of the tribunal, affirming the earlier declaration of Barr Collins Egbetamah as the duly elected representative of Udu and winner of the election, sparking wild jubilations across towns and villages of Udu.

The return of Hon Egbetamah was heralded with dancing and singing by an enthusiastic crowd of supporters, party faithful, well wishers and loved ones in their hundreds from all walks of life, with the people lining both side of the road from Otor-Udu to Ovwian enroute Orhuwhorun, where the father of the Assembly member, Chief B.J Egbetamah, the Awhotu of Udu Kingdom was waiting to receive his son and supporters for a sumptuous reception.

All major junctions along the route were blocked by a mammoth crowd of people demonstrating a passionate and overt love and support from broom waving supporters amidst chants of solidarity songs. The line of vehicles on the entourage was intimidating and the acrobatic display by Motorcycle riders was an attractive sight to behold, all in celebration of the Appeal Court victory.

Driving through major towns and landmarks like Otor-Udu, Ubogo market, Egini, Ujevwu, Express junction, Orhuwhorun junction, Ekete, Mofor, and Orhuwhorun, traders, businessmen and women, commuters, and residents lined the streets to receive the victorious train of the joyful Legislator.

Addressing newsmen earlier shortly after landing at the Osubi Airport, Hon Collins Egbetamah thanked the Udu people irrespective of political party affiliations for the love and support he enjoined throughout the campaigns, elections and the tribunal sittings.

He disclosed that the goodwill of the people and support from all sectors of the society gave him the impetus to fight for the reclamation of the mandate he was generously given, promising to now settle down to give quality representation to the people for accelerated developments in Udu.Father of the House of Assembly member, Chief B.J Egbetamah, Awhotu of Udu Kingdom, in his comment, emphasized that his son’s victory was victory for all Udu and not just for APC alone.

‘’This battle was not about my son. It was a battle for the interest of all Udu people. We went into the struggle with the prayers, encouragement and support from all Udu people at every stage of the struggle and we thank God it has ended well. This is victory for Udu people. I therefore dedicate my son’s victory to God Almighty and the good people of Udu whether in APC, PDP, LP, other party members and non-political actors, who gave us all the support they could muster.

“’The support across party lines was overwhelming. I just cannot thank the people enough! Udu people have demonstrated that nobody can take Udu for granted and go scot-free. The republican spirit of Udu was on overt display. I am glad Udu has won. Thank you,’’ the senior Egbetamah declared.

Also speaking at the grand reception held at the Egbetamah palatial compound in Orhuwhorun, the wife of Hon Egbetamah, Mrs Egbetamah, the APC Campaign Chairman, Comrade Micheal Ibada, the President General of Orhuwhorun, Engr John Uviejitobor, and others, thanked God for the victory at the Appeal Court as it validates the choice of the people.

They noted that the joy and excitement of the people who trooped out in their numbers to receive Hon Collins Egbetamah, is the manifestation of the choice of the people.

Food, drinks, and social entertainment was provided for everyone at the reception as the celebration continued till the wee hours of the night.