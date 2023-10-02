UCL: Osimhen will give his best against Madrid – Di Lorenzo

By Enitan Abdultawab

Napoli captain, Giovanni Di Lorenzo has affirmed that Victor Osimhen will give his best for the team tomorrow and can help Napoli defeat Real Madrid.

The Partenopei will host the La Liga giants tomorrow (Tuesday) for the second round of the UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures, and the captain says Osimhen is in great shape to beat Madrid’s defense.

Speaking to pressmen ahead of tomorrow’s clash, Di Lorenzo stated that Osimhen’s desire to succeed at the club has not changed.

He said, “Nothing has changed for us. His relationships inside the dressing room, his behaviour, and his desire to give the best for this team have not changed.

“He is always available for his teammates, as you saw in the game [against Lecce]. To us, he is the same Osimhen. A great player who gives his best and will continue doing the same tomorrow.”

The Nigerian international is gradually leaving the past behind him, as he was involved in a series of controversies with the club in the past two weeks.

He suffered a three-game goal drought, failed to convert from the spot kick, and thereafter ‘threatened’ to take legal action against the club for posting a mockery video of him on their TikTok platform.

However, the 24-year-old responded with a goal against Udinese last week and extended his streak against Leece on Saturday.