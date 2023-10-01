Uche Maduagwu bags N20M endorsement deal with Dreams Models

By Ayo Onikoyi

Founder of Dreams Models International Agency, King Daniel also known as Kingmodel has announced the emergence of Uche Maduagwu as the new Dreams Models Brand Ambassador. The endorsement is worth N20 million.

Uche Maduagwu is an actor, brand influencer, content creator and relationship expert. He is the first and only Nigerian actor to get Chrissy Teigen attention in 2017. Chrissy Teigen is a Grammy award winner, a top celebrity in Hollywood and John Legend’s wife.

This Brand Ambassador is part of the activities to mark its Dreams Models Media House 15th anniversary following its official launch on December 13th, 2008.

Supermodel Kingmodel who is also into film-making has trained many upcoming entertainers in Nigeria and Africa in the industry numbering over 250 in the last 14 years , some having the opportunity to relocate abroad.

According to the supermodel who spoke to Potpourri in Lagos, “This year 2023, Dreams Models Media Entertainment will clock 15 years on December 16, 2023. As part of the activities for the celebration, we chose Uche Maduagwu as our new brand ambassador among the array of stars in the industry. He is patient, purposeful and determined to take his career to the next level. He has a kind heart, open-mind about his social life, and of course, is brave.”

Responding, the obviously excited Uche expressed profound gratitude to the management of the Dreams Models for the consideration as brand ambassador and promised to do all in his power to promote the industry and to also support upcoming ones and to expose them to the international scene.

He noted that he was not coming into the industry to make it popular since the industry is already popular but that he was coming to make his contribution all the same.