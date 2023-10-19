Uba Sani approves N3.1 b for payment of gratuity, death benefits

Malam Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

Kaduna – Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has approved the release of N3.1 Billion for the payment of gratuity for retirees and death benefits for families of the deceased under the Defined Benefit Scheme and the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Th State government stated that the development was in tandem with Governor Sani’s commitment in easing the hardship faced by the elderly, who are among the state’s most vulnerable.

Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor in a statement, explained that the Governor Sani remained committed in ensuring that upon retirement,workers who have served Kaduna State diligently, have full access to what is rightfully theirs.

“The Kaduna State Government through the State Pension Bureau is resolute in ensuring the continuity of the release of these payments for gratuity and death benefits to beneficiaries in the state.”

“The release of these funds will aid in ameliorating the ripple effects of current economic realities,especially for the elderly who have retired from active service.The full list and details of beneficiaries will be released by the State Pension Bureau in the coming days,” the statement added.