U.S. advises Israel to postpone ground offensive – Report

A convoy of Israeli military vehicles drives down a road at an undisclosed location on the border with the Gaza Strip on October 15, 2023. – More than one million people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip in the last week, the UN said on October 15, after a week of Israeli bombardment and warnings about a ground attack against Hamas commanders. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)

The U.S. has advised Israel to postpone its planned ground offensive in the Gaza Strip against the Islamist Hamas organisation, according to local media reports.The U.S. government hopes to obtain more time for negotiations to secure the release of more than 200 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.The aim is to avoid further civilian casualties and to ensure that more humanitarian aid reaches the population in the blockaded Gaza Strip.Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, announced the ground offensive after Hamas killed hundreds of people and kidnapped more than 200 in terrorist attacks on Israeli territory on Oct. 7.Since the attack, according to its own statements, the Israeli army has attacked hundreds of Hamas targets in the densely populated Gaza Strip.On Friday, Hamas surprisingly released two U.S. hostages, which prompted the U.S. government to advise Israel to postpone the ground offensive, the report said.The Islamist group, designated as a terrorist organisation in the U.S. and the European Union, had warned that a ground offensive would make it very unlikely for further hostages to be released.

These negotiations primarily take place through Qatar, which has close ties with the political leaders of Hamas.