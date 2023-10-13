Two women feared dead as church collapses in Osun

…Man escapes death in Ogun building collapse

By Shina Abubakar & James Ogunnaike

IKIRUN—Two women were, yesterday, reported dead, following the collapse of a church building in Ikirun, headquarters of Ifelodun Local government area of Osun State.

This came as a man, simply identified as Seun, had been pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed building in the Old Bank area of Ifo, in Ifo Local Government Area of the state

The deceased in the Osun incident, according to reports, were among the four victims trapped under the debris, while the building collapsed on Wednesday evening.

It was gathered that the building was still under construction with workers on sight when it collapsed.

The Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Osun state command, Kehinde Adeleke who confirmed the incident said the building located behind Eweta community primary school collapsed around 7pm on Wednesday.

According to her, “four victims buried under the debris were rescued by concerned resident in the community and taken to hospital critically injured. Two of the rescued victims died at the hospital on Thursday, including the owner of the building.”

Similarly, Vanguard gathered that the collapsed building in Ogun had been distressed for a long time, before it finally caved in at about 5:20 p.m on Wednesday.

Confirming the incident, the command Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the victim was receiving treatment at Demark hospital.

Odutola said, “The victim is responding to treatment after being rushed to one Demark hospital. The entire place has been closed off. We have also contacted the Local Government Authority to seal off the affected area,” Odutola told our correspondent in a WhatsApp chat.

Although, no casualty was recorded, but the stairs of the collapsed building fell on the victim, who was trapped for hours before help could reach him by some people who were at the scene of the incident.