Trump arrives New York court for civil fraud trial

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has arrived at a New York City court on Monday, for the first day of the civil fraud trial against him, his eldest sons, their companies and Trump Organization executives.

Last week, a state Supreme Court judge found Trump and his co-defendants liable for fraud for grossly inflating asset valuations on financial statements, a finding that could spell the end of Trump’s business career in his former home state.

According to CNN, the trial will determine the amount of damages owed, as his adult children, and closest business advisers are listed as potential witnesses.

Increased security has been put in place ahead of the trial, the New York State Unified Court System said. The proceedings are expected to last through December.

Years of investigation by Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James, revealed that the ex-president and his company are accused of lying about his wealth in financial statements.

James is seeking at least $250 million in fines from Trump and a ban against his sons Donald Jr and Eric, from running businesses in New York.