Truck drivers’ low level of compliance with traffic laws worrying — FRSC

The Ogun Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says the low level of compliance with traffic laws by heavy-duty vehicle drivers in the state is worrying.

The Ogun Sector Commander, Mr Anthony Uga, said this on Thursday during the 2023 Ember Months Campaign flag-off at the Asero motor park in Abeokuta.

He pointed out that in the last 10 months, 349 trucks and articulated vehicles were involved in road accidents in Ogun.

“Between January and September of 2023, there was a marginal increase over the 347 cases of trucks and articulated vehicle crashes in the state during the same period in 2022,” Uga said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the Ember Months campaign is ” Speed Thrills but Kills: Drive Responsibly and Avoid Overspeeding”.

The sector commander, however, noted that most of the vehicles involved in the accidents were those only transiting through the state.

He called on truck operators in the state to prioritise safety of their

trucks and ensure that drivers exhibited high level professionalism in their chosen career.

“FRSC is committed to sustaining its prompt response to the removal of broken trucks and other vehicles along the Lagos–Ibadan and other expressways in the state.”

The Sector Commander however observed an improvement in the level of compliance with traffic regulations by inter-state commercial vehicles in the state.

“Overloading, failure to use seat belt, especially by drivers and front seat passengers, as well as driver licence violations, have reduced among these category of commercial vehicles,” he said.

Uga urged drivers to resist the temptation to speed beyond stipulated limits especially on the Lagos-Ibadan and Abeokuta-Sagamu expressways.

“Most cases of tyre burst along they Abeokuta-Sagamu

expressway are induced by excessive speed, which results in injuries, permanent disabilities and loss of lives,” he said.

The FRSC official said the Ogun command had commenced a joint sensitisation against illicit drugs and alcohol abuse with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

He called on transport union leaders to continually

discourage their members from taking alcohol before driving.

Uga called on passengers to display vigilance by cautioning speeding drivers and discourage overloading by drivers.

Mr Gilbert Igbokwe, FRSC’s Zonal Commander in charge of Lagos and Ogun, noted that most crashes were speed-related.

Igbokwe called on stakeholders and road users to support the Corps through exemplary behaviour on the roads and spread the message of road safety in various communities.

Mr Gbenga Dairo, Ogun Commissioner for Transportation, said the state government appreciated the collaboration between FRSC and the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE).

Dairo urged all stakeholders to be mindful of safety on the roads, appealing to transport unions to ensure safety of their passengers.

Mr Mukaila Mustapha, representing Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), urged their members to drive cautiously, saying it was important to obey traffic rules and regulations.