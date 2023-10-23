Truck crushes 2 to death in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—A Sugar cane vendor and yet-to-be-identified military officer have been crushed to death in Kwara State.

Vanguard gathered that the incident happened at one of the checkpoints in Moro Local Government Area of the state, at the weekend.

An eye witness told Vanguard that the vehicle suddenly veered off the road before hitting the victims.

Contacted, Sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Frederick Ade Ogidan, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

According to him: “It was a lone accident involving a DAF truck which lost control and hit the victims. They were all males but two of them died while the other two didn’t sustain any injury.”