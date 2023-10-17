Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has hailed the verdict by the Court of Appeal sacking Elisha Abbo as the Senator representing Adamawa North in the National Assembly, describing his removal as a triumph of the people’s will.

Fintiri stated this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou on Tuesday.

Recall Abbo of the All Progressives Congress, APC was sacked by the Appeal Court in Abuja on Monday.

The judgement was delivered by a three-member panel of the Appeal Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice C.E. Nwosu-Iheme.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a Certificate of Return to Yohanna of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected lawmaker representing the area in the National Assembly.

Responding to the outcome of the decision of the court, Fintiri, said the verdict was the ultimate triumph of the will of the people of Adamawa North as expressed at the polling units.

While congratulating Yohanna on his victory, the governor noted that “the judgment of the Court has further restored the confidence Nigerians repose in the institution of the judiciary and the hope for the sustenance of democracy in our country.”

He commended the court for its courage in upholding justice and reaffirming the saying that the “judiciary is the last hope of the common man.”

According to the governor, the judiciary remained the true arbiter that restores power to the people.

Fintiri stressed the need for politicians to seek power through proper channels and not subvert the inherent power of democracy.