Tribunal verdict: We’ve nothing to do with terror, APC tells Otti

…Asks to Otti to explain his assurance tribunal’ll favour him

By Clifford Ndujihe

THE Abia State All Progressives Congress, APC, has distanced itself from instigating violence in the state and flayed the Governor Alex Otti-led government for linking it with such crime.

Stating that Abia APC “is a peaceful party that will not engage in anything outside the rule of law or be party to any attempt at distracting any government of the day,” they asked the governor to “leave Abia APC alone and concentrate on governance because Abians don’t need excuses.”

The Abia State Government, on Tuesday, accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and APC of inciting violence against the state using mischief makers ahead of Friday’s verdict of the governorship election petition tribunal, and urged security agencies to arrest them

Special Adviser to Governor Otti on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ferdiand Ekeoma, told journalists in Umuahia that “the two opposition parties (PDP and APC) that are in court against Governor Otti and who are suspected to be the brains behind these allegations know very well that they have terrible cases and that their suits would be thrown into the trash bin on the 6th of October, hence the resort to this panic and desperate strategy of deceit and destabilisation.”

Responding, the Abia APC in a statement by Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, chairman, and Chief Chidi Avaja, secretary, described the allegation as “the usual diversionary antics of the Governor Alex Otti-led government.”

It urged the security agencies to find out from Governor Otti how he is certain, days before the judgement that the tribunal will throw the suit against him ‘into the trash bin on the 6th of October.'”

Abia APC continued: “Security agencies should ask the Abia State government how they are sure, so certain, that they would win at the tribunal on Friday. The judiciary must not be compromised.

“It is common knowledge that the Labour Party in Abia rode to the Government House through shenanigans, brigandage, deceit, lies and puerile propaganda. They are yet to come to terms with governance.

Abia state APC is a peaceful party that will not engage in anything outside the rule of law or be party to any attempt at distracting any government of the day. The party and the general public are aware of the open boasting by Labour Party hirelings “that they already have judgment in their pocket.”