Tribunal Verdict: Ombugadu’s victory shows justice, democracy—Group

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

In a stunning turn of events, the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Nasarawa state, on Monday, validated the victory of Mr. David Ombugadu as the duly elected Governor of the state.

Delivering the judgment virtually, the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, declared Emmanuel Ombugadu of the PDP as the lawfully elected governor of Nasarawa State.

The tribunal’s judgment has, however, been hailed by the David Ombugadu Campaign Organisation, who have expressed their satisfaction and commended the judiciary for upholding justice and democracy.

They expressed their satisfaction in a statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, Mike Omeri, on Monday.

They said that the ruling of the Tribunal highlights the tenacity of the resolve of a broad spectrum of the people of Nasarawa State to seek and secure justice from the pretenders who usurped our electoral mandate and appropriated it to themselves.

The statement reads in part: “The David Ombugadu Campaign Organisation extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Judiciary and the people of Nasarawa State for the resounding victory achieved at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which nullified the declaration of Abdullahi A. Sule as Governor of the state by INEC.

“In a historic ruling, the tribunal has nullified the election of Governor Abdullah Sule, marking an unprecedented milestone in our pursuit of electoral justice and fairness.

“What the people of Nasarawa State have demonstrated will further strengthen our democracy and the importance of upholding the principles of justice and accountability in our electoral process. We hail the tribunal for its diligent and impartial consideration of the evidence presented, leading to this historic and landmark decision.

“Dr. Ombugadu’s unwavering commitment to serving the people of Nasarawa State has been vindicated. Throughout the pursuit to recover his stolen mandate, he has remained steadfast in his belief that justice would prevail. Today, we celebrate not only a legal victory but also a triumph for the democratic aspirations of the people of Nasarawa State.

“We also recognize the tireless efforts of our legal team, whose dedication and expertise were instrumental in presenting our case before the tribunal. Their meticulous preparation and passionate advocacy have been pivotal in achieving this outcome.

“As we move forward, we remain committed to the principles of good governance, inclusivity, and service to the people of Nasarawa State.

“As we continue to engage with our supporters and other political stakeholders, we recognize the right of Alhaji Abdullahi A. Sule to appeal this judgment but we urge him to perish the thought as the electoral mandate handed over to Dr. Ombugadu by the people of Nasarawa State is beyond reproach.

“We extend a hand of friendship to all our political opponents to join us and recover Nasarawa State from the brink in order to discover a pathway for peace, security and sustainable development of the state.”