Tribunal dismisses Ahiwe, PDP’s petitions against Otti

Gov. Otti

By Steve Oko

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Friday, dismissed all petitions by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Okey Ahiwe, and his party against the election of Gov. Alex Otti of the Labour Party.

All three grounds of the petitions by the Petitioners were all dismissed for lack of merit, and subsequently resolved in favour of Otti.

The grounds of petition as formulated by the Petitioners included: “that the Respondent was not qualified to run, did not win majority lawful votes, and that there were irregularities at the poll.

After dismissing the motions the Tribunal adjourned for 10 minutes to continue with the petition by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Ikechi Emenike against Gov. Otti.

Counsel to the Petitioners, Chukwuemeka Nworgu, thanked the Tribunal and requested a copy of the judgment to enable his client determine the next line of action after a careful study.

