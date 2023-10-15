Travelwings to improve GDP through tourism

Nigeria’s top travel brand, Travelwings, has said it intends to contribute to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP, through developing tourism.

The firm spoke at a grand opening event for their Lekki office.

The Chief Business Development Officer of Travelwings, Sean Bradley, said though there are challenges, the organisation is hopeful that it would surmount them.



He said: “This is also about us growing tourism in the region, and more importantly, to contribute towards the economy and look at the contribution towards GDP, which is then obviously a contributor towards infrastructure projects. We have a lot of optimism and yes, there are challenges, but we are focused on the opportunities.



“We are constantly bringing products at various service level to the consumer, that is, offering a compelling product in terms of competitive pricing airfare wise, land arrangements, helping students get to their dream universities globally.”



On job opportunities for Nigerians, he said: “For young people, the more offices we open, the more opportunities for young people as customer service agents coming into the business and also we are grooming them to actually become Business Development Officers in the region.”



The unveiling of the Lekki office was graced by the presence of airline country managers, affiliate partners, tech outfit as well as celebrities like Yomicasual, IK Ogbonna, Ini Edo and so on.

The highlight of the event was when some attendees won tickets to Zanzibar and Abuja.