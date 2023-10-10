Touch Down unveils travellers experience center in Lagos

By Prince Okafor

Touch Down Travels has unveiled an Experience Center on Admiralty Road in Lekki, Lagos, designed to provide travelers with the opportunity to immerse themselves in various destinations before embarking on their journeys.

The primary aim of this experience center is to ignite the wanderlust in people and inspire them to explore their chosen destinations first-hand at the facility.

Speaking during the launch, the Chief Operating Officer of Touch Down Travels, Olufunso Ekundayo, stated that the incorporation of technology, including Virtual Reality (VR) tools is to enable individuals to preview and experience trips before taking them.

He said: “Imagine being able to take your kids to Disney land, where they can experience the activities and thrill of Disney land even before leaving Lagos. Or envision planning a honeymoon in Zanzibar with your spouse and swimming with dolphins. We want to redefine how travel is managed, offering an end-to-end experience, from the moment you contemplate a trip to securing the best rates.

“Touch Down Travels, with a decade of experience in the corporate travel market, is expanding its services to cater to the broader public.

“We are commitment to delivering five-star service to individuals. The new experience center aims to provide a holistic travel experience, where customers can relax and enjoy exceptional service.

Also, the Corporate Account Manager of Air France/KLM, Jamile Ebifemi, expressed excitement over the partnership with Touch Down Travels, praising the top-notch experience they offer to customers.

He anticipated more collaboration in the future, leading to greater exposure for Lekki residents and access to premium services.

On his part, Key Account Manager of United Airlines, Olumide Olaleye,commended Touch Down Travels for its exceptional service and significant contribution to the Nigerian market.

“I see the new experience center as a valuable addition that will attract business from local customers, enhancing the company’s overall value proposition,” he said.

Touch Down Travels’ innovative Experience Center in Lekki promises to revolutionize the way individuals plan and experience their travel adventures, offering a new level of convenience and engagement for travelers in the region.