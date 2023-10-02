Tottenham condemn racist abuse towards Udogie after win over Liverpool

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Tottenham Hotspurs have condemned the racial abuse directed at defender Destiny Udogie on social media after the club’s 2-1 home win against Liverpool on Saturday.

The North London club says it is ‘disgusted’ at the racial abuse and has promised to work with the Premier League to ‘take action’ against the perpetrators when identified.

A foul on Udogie was Liverpool forward Diogo Jota’s second bookable offence and ensured he was sent off in the match.

Tottenham said in a statement: “We are disgusted at the racist messages directed towards Destiny Udogie on social media following Saturday’s game against Liverpool.

“We stand with you, Destiny.”

The club also said that they would “work with the Premier League and, where possible, take action against any individual we are able to identify.”

20-year-old Udogie joined Tottenham in August 2022 from Udinese and was loaned back to the Italian side for the 2022–23 season.

The Italian defender has started all seven Premier League games under manager Ange Postecoglou this term and has helped Tottenham maintain their unbeaten run.