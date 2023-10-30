Tochil commences reconstruction work on Road 3 Imo Housing Estate, Umuguma

An Abuja-based construction firm, Tochil Engineering Construction Ltd., has been awarded the contract for the reconstruction of the unmotorable section of the internal Road 3 Imo Housing Estate, off Afifi Drive, Owerri, in the Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria.

The reconstruction became paramount following the public outcry by the residents and users of the road.

At the flag-off event held over the weekend, Friday, October 27, 2023, at the estate gate in Umuguma, the faces of the residents of the ‘Area S’ Imo Housing Estate Roads 1, 2, and 3 were beamed with laughter and relief.

In his speech, the general chairman of Roads 1, 2, and 3, Hon. Barnax Ejiakor, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s-led Federal Government, as well as Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo State for harkening to the plights of the residents.

Additionally, except for the administration of Chief Ikedi Ohakim, the people of Imo Housing Estate Road 3 have never witnessed the repair of their road in the hands of past state governments.

To the Imo State Government, Hon. Barnax thumbed up for Uzodimma for his unique nature, under whose tenure the bad road would wear a new look through the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

In furtherance, the Chairman expressed delight that the road will be handled by one of them, a man of class with a penchant for quality job delivery, Ambassador Tochil Nwaneri.

Barnax disclosed that previously, Tochil singlehandedly did some earthworks on the road, although he said it could have lasted for more years if he had the support of the then government coming to their rescue.

In his testimony about the person of the CEO Tochil Group/Engineering Construction Ltd, Amb. Tochil Nwaneri, Hon. Barnax Ejiakor stated:



“Aside from the fact that Tochil happens to be one of us here, Tochil is a good man with a good heart. For these years, we have been passing through this, of course, to make sure that this road is passable. We may also recall that this is not the first time he has intervened in making sure that this road is passable; he did some earthwork here some years ago, though it wasn’t enough because when you are doing things like this just as a person, it may not come off well.

“Thank God for the government of the day who listened to Tochil through the Federal Government of President Tinubu and the State Government of Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and heard our plea through Tochil, our brother, and this contract is attracted to reconstruct this road. We are very grateful”.

Hon. Ejiakor, however, reassured that with Tochil Engineering Construction Ltd. handling the project, it won’t be business as usual where contractors abandon the deed of contract and do something substandard.

“NDDC does not do substandard jobs; all their jobs are of quality. Having done the feasibility study and knowing the topography of the area, I am pretty sure this will be the best road after completion.

“By thorough asphalting with a good drainage system, it will be a long-lasting road. We genuinely believe in Tochil and that he will deliver optimally.

“We are very much comfortable with Tochil Engineering Construction; not only is Tochil a critical stakeholder in this neighborhood, but he is part of the geopolitics of this area, so I have every utmost confidence, just like others, that he will do a great job”, Hon. Barnax disclosed.

Meanwhile, while commending the appropriate persons for the awarded repair of the said road, Barnax called for periodic road maintenance.

The elated residents who trooped out to observe the flag-off exercise extended warm appreciation to the facilitators.

They recalled that before the roads got so bad, they used to enjoy free movement, but it drastically reduced as a result of that, especially during the rainy season.

Other notable Elders/Excos of the estate spotted were Arc. Agoh Chikwendu, Perm Sec. Goddy Dike, Hon. Commissioner Tito Esekeme, Prince Peter Anosike (Road 3 Chairman Imo Housing Estate, Umuguma), Mr. Uche Ezike (PRO of the estate), and representatives of Tochil Engineering Construction Ltd., Messrs; Amb. Emmanuel Emenike, Engr. Emma, and Engr. Chimezie.

The billboards were also mounted at the entrance gates of the aforementioned estate, while work is expected to commence any moment from now.