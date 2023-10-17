Tiwa Savage postpones London concert over illness

Nigerian Afrobeats queen, Tiwa Savage, has postponed a concert scheduled for London over her battle with an illness for weeks.

She made this known via a statement posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

Savage also announced that all other performances have been halted, adding that she has been devastated over the matter.

She wrote, “To my dear Savage Soldiers, I’ve been fighting off a virus for the past few weeks and was today firmly instructed to be on strict vocal rest for the next few months.

“I will unfortunately have to postpone all performances including my first ever headline arena show in London.

“I’m heartbroken and devastated but I have to do this to save what’s left of my voice.

“I’m so sorry. I love you all and promise to be back performing once I’m fully healed.”