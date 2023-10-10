Tinubu’s leadership and Gbajabiamila’s passion for negotiation

Gbajabiamila

By Kachala Mustapha

Globally, relationship is now symbiosis, that requires mutual respect from both the employers and the employees.

This is what Gbajabiamila was playing out, I must commend him for his significant contributions and important roles so that at the end it will be a win-win thing between the labour union and the government.

Gbajabiamila was outstanding in the pursuit of a peaceful resolution of Labour Union over the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

Kudos to him, in getting a nation to be proud of, it is important other stakeholders imbibe this spirit of patriotism in order to reposition our institutions.

Recall in 2022 Femi Gbajabiamila played a pivotal role in helping to resolve ASUU vs FG saga, (Attending Meetings upon Meetings between ASUU representatives and Federal Government).

He has shown over time that his intervention in the most prominent, matured, educated and humane approach is a testimony of his capacity, sagacity and dedication to serving his country. He’s the HERO here.

We all must rally round to commend those that are very proactive in trying to make sure that the true process of social dialogue to resolve the challenges are put in place.

At the same time, those who cautioned people who think employment relationship is still old ways of master-servant relationship, must recognize that globally, relationship is now symbiosis, that requires mutual respect from both the employers and the employees.

What else can adequately describe the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila’s compassionate character than a beautiful mediator and a reliable negotiator who thrives in making his principal prosper.

The fisher of talent, President Bola Tinubu, had discovered how talented he was when he nominated him as the speaker of House of Representatives in 2015.

The talent discovered by Asiwaju led to his persistent in nominating him again in 2019.

Alas, he became the speaker and he stood tall, he was distinguished in his role.

He became a speaker that solves problems.

A speaker with foresight now a Chief of Staff reliably executing all of his boss’ duties.

Who else knows Gbajabiamila was the instrument behind the resolution of Dubai visa ban on Nigerians? ….. Time without numbers, nights without sleep, he was up and doing towards its peaceful resolution that sees Nigerians to a peaceful sojourn to the Arab Nation after years of embargo.

Same Gbaja was instrumental during Asiwaju’s participation at the United Nation General Assembly meeting.

At the wee hour of the 2023 general elections, in his quest to making the election more inclusive, he sponsored a bill towards making a direct primary as the sole decider of party’s candidate, this feat shows how passionate he is in making the peoples voice heard.

While Nigerians were being tortured by the former CBN governor with his policy that almost put the nation on fire, he was there clamoring for the masses who were at the detriment of the policy.

He also dialogue between fuel marketers towards making fuel available for the masses in order to bridge scarcity that always aid the hike in transport fees.

These and many money which can’t be forgotten amongst the human centered interventions that can’t be forgotten in our heart.

Asiwaju the father of our Democracy should be commended for discovering such huge talent, not to forget is his role in bringing out the talent in Gbaja which in turn had seen to a greater contribution towards the greater future of our nation.