Tinubu’s Independence Day broadcast high on promises, empty on substance – Labour Party

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has described the Independence Day broadcast by President Bola Tinubu as uninspiring and short on substance.

National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He explained that that President’s address was devoid of concrete evidence of his awareness of the dire economic and security situation his i’ll timed fuel subsidy removal has plunged Nigerians into.

Ifoh said, “The President announced ‘provisional N25,000 salary increase’ for a low level civil servants for six months, saying in effect, that after six months, the status quo returns. Where does this leave the rest of Nigerians?

“He talked about importing new CNG conversions kits which he claimed will start coming in very soon and that his administration is also setting up training facilities and workshops across the nation to train and provide new opportunities for transport operators and entrepreneurs, this is an action he should have taken before announcing the removal of fuel subsidy. This is clearly a case of putting the cart before the horse.

“It appears he and the All Progressives Congress government he runs, lack understanding of the hardships Nigerians across board are going through because the president and his party obviously have no concrete plan in place and of course lack the capacity to solve our nation’s myriad of problems.

“At 63, Nigeria is tired of government by trial and error and this is what the Tinubu regime has brought with it. The regime is clearly unprepared for the task of governance.

“The same President announced a conditional cash transfer of N8, 000 to some 12-15 million Nigerian households and even received approval from the National Assembly to borrow US $800 million from the World Bank months ago, only to reverse himself claiming that the administration wants to rework it.

“Now, he has come again with the same idea which the immediate past APC administration used to scam Nigerians without accountability. For how long will they keep up with this propaganda and deciet?

“Nigerians are simply sick and tired of this motion without movement. I’m sorry, Mr. President’s address was empty as usual.”