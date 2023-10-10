Tinubu’s certificate saga, mismanaged by his handlers – Dalung

Dalung

….Gives reason for posting his certificate

By Nwafor Sunday

A former Minister of Sports and Youth, Solomon Dalung, has come hard on President Ahmed Tinubu’s aides.

Dalung who posted his 1990 West African Education Council certificate, Certificate of Call to the Bar, Bachelor of Law certificate and Master of Laws certificates he obtained from the University of Jos, Plateau State on Twitter now X platform, accused Tinubu’s handlers of mismanaging the situation.

He noted that the more Tinubu’s handlers talk, the more they introduce new issues that people will capitalise on to add more pressure on Tinubu.

Disclosing this on Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, Dalung said: “I have a lot of respect for the President. I don’t envy him with whatever he is going through with this certificate thing. I think it is being mismanaged by his handlers. Those who are creating more problems of this issue are his handlers.

“The more they talk, the more they introduce new issues that people capitalise on to add more burden on the President. This affects the President directly.”

Why I posted my certificate

On why he posted his West African Education Council certificate, Certificate of Call to the Bar, Bachelor of Law certificate and Master of Laws certificates on X Platform, the former minister of Sports said he did that to avoid the brouhaha being experienced by the incumbent president.

His words: “I voluntarily made my credentials available for public scrutiny. The reason behind this decision stems from the ongoing intense international and national brouhaha surrounding the issue of academic credentials in Nigeria.

“The President of Nigeria and his political allies are going from one court to another in America and Nigeria regarding their credentials. Now, what is going on has made everyone in Nigeria who owns a certificate a suspect.

“I have also put my certificate out publicly. If anyone is not satisfied, they can also go to court to compel the University of Jos to release my transcript.”