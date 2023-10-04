Tinubu’s certificate not forged, says Presidential aide

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE allegation by the opposition that the certificate submitted by President Bola Tinubu to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC was forged is not true, Mr. Temitope Ajayi, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity has said.



Ajayi said that the certificate was authentic and not forged as insinuated by the opposition, adding that the Chicago State University confirmed that the president didn’t submit a fake result to INEC.

According to Ajayi, CSU affirmed under oath that Tinubu attended and graduated from the institution and that the school does not handle replacements for lost certificates.



The Presidential aide in his verified X formerly known as Twitter posited that there was no veracity in the forgery claim, adding that no person can forge a certificate he already has.



He said, “We should be clear. In the deposition made by the Chicago State University, there was nowhere the University said the certificate presented to INEC by President Tinubu is fake. The University insisted under oath that President Tinubu graduated with honours and even at that, replacements for lost certificates are done by vendors not the University.



“The claim that President Tinubu submitted fake certificate to INEC does not make sense. A man can not forge the academic records he possesses. You can only forge what you don’t have.”



Recall that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, had petitioned the court over the alleged certificate forgery.

The court in its judgement ordered to CSU release Tinubu’s academic records to the PDP presidential candidate.



Atiku had requested the documents to back his allegation of forgery against Tinubu.



The allegation of forgery was one of those dismissed by the presidential election court in the suit Atiku filed to challenge Tinubu’s election.