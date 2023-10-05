Tinubu’s certificate: I’m focused on reclaiming my mandate at S/Court, Obi replies Atiku

Peter Obi

John Alechenu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has in response to an appeal by his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, to join in the legal battle challenging President Tinubu’s credentials said he was focused on reclaiming his stolen mandate at the Supreme Court.

Obi’s response was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, on Thursday.

He said the LP standard bearer is currently in the “Supreme Court seeking to reclaim his stolen mandate and he is focused on that.”

Ifoh further said, “He has been in the vanguard of ensuring a just nation where justice must be the watchword, and he will not stop until Nigeria achieves the leadership it truly deserves.

“Obi has pontificated severally on the need for leaders to be good role models and to live a life worthy of emulation. This he has done by publicly putting his credentials in the open for verification. Nigeria will get better when men of integrity and honour drive the affairs of the nation.

“We therefore welcome every other interest willing to join us in our pursuit of a nation where justice shall reign. “