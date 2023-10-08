Tinubu’s certificate saga: Non-serving APC senators call for caution, rule of law

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu

By Clifford Ndujihe

DISTURBED by the tension that controversies trailing President Bola Tinubu’s Chicago State University, CSU, certificate is generating, 107 non-serving senators of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have called for caution and respect for rule of law and principles of justice in handling the issue.

Known as APC Non-Serving Senators Group, the former lawmakers, who threw their weight behind the president, said there is need to “uphold dignity and caution in times of challenge.”

Former Vice President and 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is challenging the election of President Tinubu at the Supreme Court. Last week, via the courts in the United States of America he obtained the academic records of Tinubu from the CSU, which he has filed at the apex court, praying the court sack Tinubu on account of alleged certificate forgery and perjury among others.

Currently, the issue has been raising dust in the polity.

Reacting to the matter, the 107 non-serving APC senators, in a statement by their Convener and Protem Chairman, Senator Basheer Lado, said: “We are aware of the current unfounded allegations surrounding President Tinubu’s credentials,which have sparked public discourse and in some cases,public outrage.

“We believe it is essential to emphasize the need for caution and a commitment to the rule of law during this period.

“President Tinubu has been a dedicated leader serving our nation with distinction and integrity for many years.The allegations being fueled by the opposition are a matter before the court of law, and we trust in the judicial process to address these claims fairly and impartially.

“It is not uncommon for world leaders or prominent figures to face challenges and allegations during their careers.History has shown us that allegations,when thoroughly examined,often reveal the truth or innocence of those who serve with honour. We draw inspiration from leaders around the world who faced adversity but emerge with their integrity intact. We cite some examples of leaders who faced similar trials:

“The former U S President Barack Obama,during his tenure faced unfounded allegations questioning his place of birth and citizenship,notably referred to as the ‘birther’ controversy. We draw important lessons from President Obama’s response to this challenge.

“Despite the baseless nature of the allegations, President Obama remained steadfast in his dedication to governing the United States.

“Narendra Modi-The Prime Minister of India faced allegations related to his educational qualifications during his tenure.His focus remained on governance,and his commitment to India’s development.

“These examples from around the world illustrate that challenges and allegations are not uncommon in the lives of leaders,particularly during moments of responsibility.They also demonstrate the power of truth,the strength of character,and the resilience of leadership.We believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will do the same.

“We, therefore, call upon the public to exercise patience and allow the legal process to run its course. Let us refrain from making hasty judgments and spreading negative comments on social media, which can be detrimental to the functioning of our government and the unity of our nation.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to the betterment of Nigeria and its citizens.We believe in his leadership, his dedication to our nation’s progress, and his unwavering determination to overcome any challenge that may arise.

In times of adversity,we must remember that leadership is often tested, our nation’s strength lies in unity and the pursuit of justice.We stand firmly behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and urge all Nigerians to do the same, as we trust that the truth will ultimately prevail.”