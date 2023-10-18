Tinubu’s appointment of Arabi, Aminu, Aliyu, proof of his commitment to competence — CNG

By Fortune Eromosele

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, Wednesday hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his recent appointments of Jalal Arabi, Ahmed Galadima Aminu and Musa Adamu Aliyu.

You will recall that Tinubu had appointed Jalal Arabi as the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, Ahmed Galadima Aminu as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, and Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu as the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

The Coalition said these appointments were proof of Tinubu’s commitment to a competent and merit-based system of government.

The group in a statement by its spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said, “The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) commends President Bola Tinubu for his recent appointments of credible individuals to head important agencies of the government.

“Specifically, the meticulous selection of Jalal Ahmad Arabi as the Chief Executive Officer for the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has been noted by the CNG.

“Additionally, the appointment of Ahmed Galadima Aminu as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, and Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN Designate, as the new chairman and CEO of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) are also commendable.

“These appointments demonstrate President Tinubu’s commitment to merit, competence, and experience, rather than favouritism. The appointment of Jalal Ahmad Arabi as the CEO of NAHCON is a testament to Tinubu’s commitment to selecting individuals of proven integrity, honesty, and experience. Arabi’s career trajectory showcases his dedication to public service.

“Starting as a State Counsel to later move to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources as a Legal Officer and Personal Assistant to the Minister in 1990. In May 1993, Arabi moved to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) as a Legal Adviser to the SGF. His appointment as a Permanent Secretary in the State House in 2015 further demonstrates his competence and credibility.

“Arabi’s recognition as a recipient of the national award of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) further solidifies his reputation as a deserving candidate for the position.

“Similarly, the appointment of Ahmed Galadima Aminu as the Executive Secretary and CEO of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund is commendable. Aminu’s selection is a testament to President Tinubu’s commitment to appointing individuals based on merit and competence. Aminu’s experience and expertise in the field of petroleum technology development make him a suitable candidate for the position.

“His appointment reflects President Tinubu’s understanding of the importance of having qualified professionals in key positions to drive the growth and development of the petroleum sector.

“Furthermore, the appointment of Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN Designate, as the new chairman and CEO of the ICPC is another commendable decision by President Tinubu. Aliyu’s designation as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) highlights his legal expertise and competence. His appointment demonstrates the President commitment to combating corruption and promoting transparency in governance.

“Aliyu’s experience and knowledge in the field of law will undoubtedly contribute to the effectiveness of the ICPC in its fight against corruption.

“The meticulous selection of Jalal Ahmad Arabi, Ahmed Galadima Aminu, and Musa Adamu Aliyu for their respective positions demonstrates President Tinubu’s commitment to merit, competence, and experience.

“These appointments signify a departure from favoritism and sycophantic considerations, and instead prioritize the selection of individuals who possess the necessary qualifications and integrity to effectively carry out their roles. By appointing individuals based on merit, the President is taking a step towards ensuring effective governance and promoting the development of Nigeria”.