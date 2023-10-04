Tinubu’s alleged fake Certificate: A’Ibom PDP denies celebrating Atiku’s effort

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom Sate chapter has refuted trending social media report claiming it secretly celebrated Alhaji Abubakar Atiku’s efforts in exposing President Bola Tinubu’s alleged fake Certificate.

The State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr Borono Bassey, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday entitled: “RE: Governor Umo Eno, Akwa Ibom PDP, Celebrates Atiku’s efforts in exposing Tinubu’s alleged fake Certificate”, described the allegation as fake news.

Bassey explained that the Atiku’s faceoff with the President is Sub-judice and neither the Governor nor the PDP in Akwa Ibom, was competent to comment on it, and urged well meaning Nigerians to ignore the ill-intentioned attempt to drag the Governor of Akwa Ibom State and the State Chapter of our great Party, the PDP into the matter.

He stated: “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Akwa Ibom State was drawn earlier today, to an obviously fake news item being circulated on social media alleging that our Party and His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Pastor Umo Eno were secretly celebrating Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s efforts in exposing President Tinubu’s alleged fake certificate.

“We hereby state as follows: that the matter which is the subject of the fake news is in court and therefore Subjudice. By that very fact, neither the Governor or the Peoples Democratic Party at the state level is competent to comment on it.

” The Governor, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno as a law abiding citizen, who believes in the supremacy of the law, has tremendous respect for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Alhaji Bola Tinubu, the PDP whose platform Pastor Umo Eno was elected as Governor, and the Presidential candidate of the Party, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

” The Governor of Akwa Ibom State is not a party on record in the suit referred to in this risible rumour and therefore can only await the judgement of the court, and he will join in the usual respectful and deferential chorus of “As the court pleases!!”.

“We urge well meaning Nigerians to ignore the ill-intentioned attempt to drag the Governor of Akwa Ibom State and the State Chapter of our great Party, the PDP into a matter that is undergoing the processes of law”