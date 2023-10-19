Tinubu withdraws nomination of Kashim Imam as FERMA board chairman

Kashim Imam

President Bola Tinubu has revoked the nomination of Engr. Imam Kashim Imam as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesperson made this known in a statement on Thursday.

The president appointed the 24-year-old “for a renewable term of four (4) years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007”.

The appointment was said to have generated concerns, with many saying he lacked the requisite experience for the job.

Following the reactions, Ngelale said the nomination has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Although no reason was given by the presidency for the decision, Ngelale said all other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA are not affected by this directive.

The statement read, “President Bola Tinubu has directed the withdrawal of the nomination of Engr. Imam Kashim Imam to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

“The President’s withdrawal of the above-mentioned nomination is directed with immediate effect.

“All other appointments to the Board and Executive Management team of FERMA are not affected by this directive.”