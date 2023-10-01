Tinubu will navigate Nigeria to its destiny, says Tunji Bello

Tinubu

A Lagos-based chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Olatunji Bello, has expressed optimism that Nigeria will fulfill it’s destiny under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Bello, the ex-Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, said this in his Independence Day message to Nigerians.

He described Tinubu as an unusual homo sapien, with inexpressible supernatural endowment that enables him to surmount and wriggle over problems of the most gargantuan order, “as manifested in the inspirational landmark feat straddling his academic, corporate and political trajectory, which remain ever indelible, and has immortalised him in the eternal hall of fame”.

According to him, “these are formidable and uncommon sterling endowments, that stand Asiwaju prosiliently shoulder high above others, and ready to be deployed to lift our great nation from the woods to popular global acclaim.”

He described Asiwaju as the best thing to happen to Nigeria at this crucial and critical phase of it’s existence, and a special gift from God, whose type appear only occasionally in generations, and whose wisdom is amazingly deep and esoteric.

He said “Nigeria can only toy with him at its own peril, just as Ghana did to Nkrumah and suffered the consequences for several years, and Nigerians to Awo, for which we languish today, in the backwaters.”

He, therefore, called on the entire mass of Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, ethnicity, religion and sex to rally together in support of the President, “in the onerous bid to navigate the nation to it’s divinely ordained destiny.

“Asiwaju is divinely ordained by God, therefore no power or force on earth can stop him.

“Therefore, let his unrepentant adversaries be quick in recognising this so that they do not labour in futility,” the veteran lawyer and journalist admonished.