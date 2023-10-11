Tinubu to Igbo: You’ll soon realise Uzodimma’s worth

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu has said the Igbo will soon realise that they have a treasure in Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Tinubu spoke at the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress governorship election campaign in Imo, Wednesday.

The president, represented by his vice, Kashim Shettima, at the event held at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri; stated that Uzodimma is the pride of the South East.

He submitted that the Imo governor is very important in the Igbo politics and has all it takes to place the Igbo in the mainstream of the Nigerian politics.

Tinubu maintained that he is solidly behind Uzodimma’s re-election and urged the Imo electorate to vote massively for APC on the November 11 governorship election.

National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, noted that Uzodimma has done well in infrastructure, health, agriculture, security, among other areas.

Ganduje said the only way to sustain the developmental projects is to ensure Uzodimma completes eight years on the seat.

The chairman stated that electing a new governor will lead to the abandonment of the projects.

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, who spoke on behalf of 16 APC governors, boasted that there is no vacancy in Imo Government House.

Abiodun reiterated that Uzodimma has performed excellently and deserves re-election.

He urged Imolites to go get their voters’ card and wait for November 11.