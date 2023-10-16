Tinubu swears in 3 new ministers, presides over FEC meeting

Tinubu

… as Council observes minute’s silence for Ajose-Adeogun

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, today, Monday, swore in three additional ministers into his 48-member cabinet.

The brief swearing in ceremony took place at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, before the commencement of Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, which is the second in Tinubu’s administration.

This is coming nearly two weeks after the Senate cleared the trio after screening on October 4.

The new ministers

The new ministers that took the oath of office today are, Jamila Bio Ibrahim, Ayodele Olawande and Balarabe Lawal took the oath of office at 12:15 pm.

Recall that on September 17, President Tinubu nominated Ibrahim and Olawande as Minister of Youth and Minister of State for Youth, respectively.

He also requested the Senate to screen Balarabe Lawal as minister from Kaduna.

Lawal, who served as secretary to the government under former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, replaces his principal in Tinubu’s cabinet as Minister of Environment.

Ibrahim, 37, hails from Kwara State. She is a medical doctor, politician and development expert and advocate of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Before her recent appointment, she served as the National President of the APC Young Women Forum.

Olawande, 34. She is a community development expert and youth leader within APC.

Before his nomination, Olawande served as the special adviser on innovation to the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, office of the vice president Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. He occupied the role from 2019 to 2023.

Before the meeting began, the Council observed a minute’s silence in honour of Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, who passed on July 1.

Ajose-Adeogun who died at the age of 96 was appointed the Minister of Federal Capital in 1976 by the Murtala Mohammed military regime. He served in the position till 1979.

Roll call

Present are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume; the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu.

Also there were the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, and ministers.

Some of the ministries, departments and agencies to present memo at the FEC meeting include the Ministry of Labour and Employment.