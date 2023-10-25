Tinubu seeks speedy confirmation of Adamu Aliyu As ICPC Chair 

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate for speedy confirmation of the appointment of Adamu Aliyu as Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

President Bola Tinubu sought the Senate’s confirmation in a letter to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The appointment of Saka Bolaji Suleiman and Prof. Dantata as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission was also conveyed in the letter.

Recall President Tinubu more than a week ago appointed Dr. Aliyu, as the new Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale disclosed the appointment in a statement.

The statement reads, “The new Chairman of the ICPC is nominated for confirmation by the Nigerian Senate, following the President’s approval of the outgoing Chairman’s request to proceed on pre-end of tenure leave beginning on November 4, 2023, ahead of the expiration of his tenure on February 3, 2024.”

According to Ajuri, the appointment was “in furtherance of the Renewed Hope mandate to reform key institutions and invigorate Nigeria’s war on corruption.”