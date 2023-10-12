Tinubu pushing toward revamping Nigeria to greatness – wife

Oluremi Tinubu

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday in Abuja said that President Bola Tinubu was working toward restoring Nigeria’s greatness.

She spoke at the State House when she received the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Nigeria, Mr Salem Saeed Al-shmasi.

She commended the UAE for the confidence and likeness they had expressed toward Nigeria and her citizens.

“Thank you for identifying with our rich culture and people,” she stated.

The first lady also thanked the Chief Executive Officer of a UAE NGO, NOOR Foundation, Dr Manal Taryam, for all it had done for the country, especially its intervention in Katsina State in the last four years.

She acknowledged that the intervention had saved many citizens from blindness.

She also commended the proposal for the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), to further enhance the intervention in eye care.

“On behalf of the President, I thank you for your collaboration and efforts.’’

Earlier, Taryam had said that his organisation had, through the provision of free cataract treatment and other eye related surgeries, treated a lot of people with eye problems in Katsina State.

“With the provision of eye glasses, the poverty index in Katsina has dropped from 97 per cent four years ago, to 21 per cent in 2022.

“Same intervention is being taken to Lagos State soon and the AI would be deployed due to the population of Lagos State.’’

Recall that both the first lady and her guests acknowledged that the visit was very significant, especially as the world commemorates the Oct. 12 World Sight Day.