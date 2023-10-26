Tinubu-Ojo to affluent developers: Invest more in Abuja’s market infrastructure

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The national leader of Nigerian traders, Chief Dr. Mujidat Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, better known as Iyaloja-General, has called on wealthy private developers to increase their investments in the development of Abuja’s market.

This call came in response to the increasing eviction notices served to petty, roadside traders by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCDA) and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Speaking in Abuja shortly after laying the foundation stone for the New Apo Auto Parts/Mechanic Complex, Chief Folashade expressed concern over the acute shortage and high cost of shops.

She empathized with roadside traders, stating, “Those who sell beside the roadsides do not have better alternatives and would willingly relocate when provided good options.”

She commended the construction of the Apo complex, believing it would provide relief for evicted traders and help decongest the roads.

However, she appealed for the cost of the shops to be made affordable for the traders.

Echoing her sentiments, the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Kingsley Okwudili expressed optimism that the market would provide permanent relief to the traders.

“We are even more grateful to God for letting our brother see the opportunity to assist the government in providing succour to traders at the Apo mechanic village,” he said.

Nuremberger Group, the private developer in charge of the project, was praised for stepping up to provide alternative shops for the affected traders.

The Executive Director of Nurnberger Group, Dr Anthony Chike Ezekwugo, described the Auto-parts/Mechanic complex as ‘a unique and phenomenal project.’

Upon completion, the complex will be the first off-grid market in Nigeria, boasting over 1300 lockup shops, 60 warehouses, a medical clinic, police station, fire service station, two banking buildings, and a shopping mall.

Dr. Ezekwugo promised that the project would engage over 1,000 Nigerian youths during the construction phase.

He thanked Tinubu-Ojo for her continuous support and said the project, which will cost more than N9 billion, will be ready for use in 48 months.

Dr. Ezekwugo reaffirmed the commitment to local funding and donated a Hilux patrol pickup to the Apo Division of the police force for effective security in the territory.