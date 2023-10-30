Tinubu mourns renowned lawyer, elder statesman Prof Ben Nwabueze

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the Nwabueze family, the government and the people of Anambra State, on the passing of renowned constitutional lawyer and former minister of education, Professor Ben Nwabueze, SAN.

President Tinubu described the death of the foremost constitutional lawyer as a profound loss, saying Professor Nwabueze’s knowledge of the law was outstanding.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale was quoted as saying, “Prof. B.O. Nwabueze’s contribution to the precedents and principles of the nation’s constitution is notable. His involvement in the drafting of the 1979 constitution is a legacy that stands him out as well as his outstanding contributions to the legal profession at large.”

The President asked his family, the good people of Anambra State, and Nigerians in general to take solace in the worthy legacy that the deceased left behind.

President Tinubu prayed that God Almighty grant the gentle soul of Prof Nwabueze eternal rest.