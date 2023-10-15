Tinubu has given Nigerian women a voice in govt – Ngozi Olejeme

…Tasks APC women to leave behind outstanding legacy

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former National Deputy Director of Humanitarian and Social in the APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Dr. Ngozi Olejeme, on Saturday, commended wife of the President Senator Oluremi Tinubu for creating an enabling environment for Nigerian Women to be integrated into governance through various appointments and leadership responsibilities.

In a statement by her Media Office, she spoke when she hosted the APC National Women Leader, Dr. Mary Alile-Idele and APC women leaders drawn across the South-South Zone in their first inaugural meeting at her residence in Abuja

Dr Olejeme, who was also the former Board Chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, and also Chairman of Trust Fund Pensions PLC said the First Lady, by her actions, has given Nigerian Women a voice and made more women visible in governmental affairs.

She, however, commended the leadership of the party, describing the National Women Leader as a “smart and intelligent lady who represents a new lease of life for Nigerian Women.”

While charging the APC Women leader and her Deputy to be committed and be ready to leave behind an outstanding legacy, she said: “You have the task of supporting the President in building a virile democracy that entails sustainable economic development and social advancement of Women in Nigeria. They are looking up to you for direction as their voice in the party.”

She also urged women to look inward saying that “what God did through me for Nigerian workers is a demonstration that women can exceed expectations. No Nigerian Woman should undermine their potential.”

Olejeme pledged her continued support towards the advancement of the APC as well as the general upliftment of women in the South-South Zone, Nigeria, and globally.

Earlier in her remarks, the APC National Women Leader, Dr Mary Alile-Idele thanked Olejeme for hosting the APC South-South leadership describing her as an uncommon leader.

Dr. Alile-Idele assured Nigerian women that she would speak for them and get results for them and as a team player adding that she is ready to carry everyone along in her activities.