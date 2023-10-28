Tinubu hails Oba of Lagos at 80

President Bola Tinubu, has hailed the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu on his 80th birthday anniversary.

Tinubu, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, described Oba of Lagos as long-time ally, friend, and confidant.

The statement partly reads, “President Bola Tinubu celebrates his long-time ally, friend, and confidant, His Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos State, on his 80th birthday.”

According to the statement, the President describes the monarch as a “fountain of wisdom, knowledge, and a staunch custodian of the rich culture and traditions of Lagos”.

He said, “Oba Akiolu and I have come a long way. He is my confidant. He is a dear friend I hold in high esteem for his integrity, honour, and forthrightness. He is always generous with his wise counsel and always willing to offer his fatherly guidance.

“Baba is a defender of the truth and his people. My achievements as Lagos State Governor are partly due to his support and counsel. His Majesty’s reign has brought peace, progress, and development to the good people of Lagos.”

President Tinubu thanked the Oba, also known as Eleko of Eko, for his unceasing prayers and support, recalling his interventions over the years, even in trying times.