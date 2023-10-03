Tinubu graduated from CSU but I still support Atiku – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, former presidential aide to Goodluck Jonathan said he is still supporting Atiku Abubakar, despite his affiliation ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and support for President Bola Tinubu on his Chicago State University records saga.

Omokri, in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, emphasized that he successfully graduated from the same institution.

My Story Has Always Been The Same. As I Told Seun On August 26, 2023, Bola Tinubu Attended and Graduated From Chicago State University #TableShaker pic.twitter.com/pJlWu4aavt — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 3, 2023

He said he could make this claim because he personally took a trip to the varsity in 2022, to establish the truth and didn’t rely on speculations while parties were preparing for the 2023 elections.

Omokri noted that while he continues to support Atiku, who requested four document categories from CSU regarding Tinubu’s graduation, it doesn’t prevent him from recognizing Tinubu’s legitimacy as an alumnus of the American institution.

He noted as a result of his investigation on the matter, he was able to counter Rufai Oseni, co-host of Arise TV morning Show as well as the station’s report on Tinubu being denied by CSU.

According to Omokri, he isn’t the kind of person whose words falter and would always speak the truth whether it would end up favouring his enemies or hurting his allies.

He stated, “I am one of the few persons whose stories NEVER changed. I fire to Chicago on September 18, 2022, and went to Chicago State University on September 19, 2022. I did not rely on the Internet, rumours, gossip or beer parlour talk.

“On November 22, 2022, when Rufai Oseni and AriseTV lied that Chicago State University denied Bola Tinubu, I told them they were lying on air. That was three months before the election.

“Two weeks after appearing on AriseTV, I was at Chatham House protesting against Bola Tinubu, whom I called out.

“So, when exactly did I dump Waziri Atiku Abubakar? When I was saying before the election that Bola Tinubu was admitted, attended, and graduated from Chicago State University.

“What I am saying today and what I said before, during, and after the election are the same. Because the truth is constant.

“It is because some people have a trader mentality and can sell their fathers for money that they believe everyone is like them. I will always tell the truth, even if it favours my enemy and injures my friend! #TableShaker.”

Recall that the Chicago State University (CSU) responded to the request by former vice president Atiku Abubakar in line with an Illinois, United States (U.S.) court order.

In its compliance with the September 30 judgment by Justice Nancy Maldonado of the Northern District of Illinois Court, the CSU stated that it does not keep copies of diploma certificates issued to students.

In his earlier application, Atiku had sought four categories of documents from the CSU.

The CSU confirmed Tinubu graduated in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

The university said it found some diploma certificates with the same font as the one being queried by Atiku.