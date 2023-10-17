Tinubu commiserates with ex-Senate President Lawan over Mother’s death

Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, over the demise of his mother.

Lawan’s mother, Hajiya Halima (Baba) Ibrahim, aged 86 died at the weekend and was buried on Sunday in Gashua, Yobe State, in accordance with Islamic rites.

The President, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, described the late matriarch as a strong pillar of support not only for Lawan and his siblings, but also for others beyond her immediate family.

President Tinubu asked the former Senate President to find strength in the knowledge that Mama lived to an advanced age, and to continue to cherish the good name she left behind.

“We thank God for the invaluable roles played by the deceased in raising exemplary children and for her tireless service to Allah and her community,” the President said.

President Tinubu prayed that Almighty Allah forgive the shortcomings of the departed elder and offer her family the needed consolation at this moment of grief.