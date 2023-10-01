Tinubu commences cash transfer to 15m households October

President Bola Tinubu has promised that the distribution of cash palliatives to mitigate the effects of fuel subsidy removal will commence this month.

Tinubu made this known in his address of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary delivered in Abuja on Sunday.

Recall that Tinubu removed fuel subsidy in May after he was sworn in, and promised to roll out palliatives for Nigerians in the following month.

In August, the Federal Government approved N5 billion for each state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The fund was to enable them to procure food items for distribution to the poor in their respective states.

But, in addition to this, the president on the commemoration of the October 1 Independence anniversary said more cash would be given to families.”Commencing this month, the social safety net is being extended through the expansion of cash transfer programs to an additional 15 million vulnerable households,” Tinubu said.