Tinubu, bravest Nigerian President – Oluwo

President Bola Tinubu

Wants masses to hold governors accountable

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi has described President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s bravest leader for his courage to end petrol subsidy regime.

He also challenged Nigerians to put state governors on their heel by holding them accountable over the usage of increased allocation to each state of the federation.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Osogbo on Sunday, he urged Nigerians to support the president in fighting the criminals behind the subsidy and in ensuring that the administration succeed in the interest of the masses.

He described subsidy as a relief primarily for the rich with a fleet of cars, stating that all past leaders, military inclusive, have, at different intervals, expressed readiness to remove fuel subsidy but none was able to implement it because of specific forces benefitting hugely from illegality.

He expressed optimism in the greatness of Nigeria with the aggressive policy formulations and enforcements of President Tinubu led administration. He stated Yorubas are proud of their own and will always support his plucky determination to face the reality.

“Nigerians most especially the masses are strongly enjoin to endure the temporary hardship of subsidy removal. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu meant well. The subsidy saga has been for long.

All past leaders, military inclusive, have, at various interval of rulership, declared interest to remove petrol subsidy but none was able to implement it except the current president. It was because subsidy is benefiting certain forces, few rich criminals and many affluence Nigerians with fleet of cars.

President Tinubu is the bravest of all our leaders who stood with courage to face reality and confront forces standing against the growth of Nigeria. Imagine them exporting Nigeria subsidized fuel at N160 to Africa countries to be sold for N800.

“The decision to face the reality by President Tinubu should be commended. He is the bravest of the Nigeria’s leaders. He refused to jump on the bandwagons by using our collective resources to enrich and benefit the few rich. Tinubu is resetting Nigeria and Nigerians brain. Even, many wealthy individuals have reduced their fleet of cars.

“Nigerians should redirect their energy by demanding explanation from their respective state governor. State allocations accrued from the federal government have increased. The state governors should be answerable for dividends as well.

“Yorubas should stand by him. President Tinubu is a plucky leader with uncompromising valour”, it reads partly.