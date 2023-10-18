Tinubu bothered about 84m Nigerians living in poverty – Wale Edun 

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun said President Bola Tinubu is not comfortable with the fact that 84 million Nigerians are living in poverty.

Edun stated this during the launch of the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer initiative at the Presidential Villa.

The minister noted that the situation makes ending poverty a priority for the Administration, noting that the N25,000 conditional cash transfer to 15 million households will help address the problem for the most vulnerable in the short term.

The government said, for three months,15 million poor households nationwide will receive N25,000 cash support, for which N1.125 trillion has been provided.

It targets over 61 million vulnerable Nigerians and is designed to cushion the petrol subsidy removal pain.

Edun said, “It (the number of poor Nigerians) is totally unacceptable to the President as it is to the rest of us.

“That is why it is perhaps his number one priority to tackle poverty and he has a programme to stabilise and grow the economy in general.”

Nigeria’s population is estimated at over 225 million, according to Worldometer, which provides real-time world statistics.