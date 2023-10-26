Tinubu, Atiku, Obi absent as Supreme Court rules

President Bola Tinubu and his main contenders in the presidential elections – Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi – of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party were absent from the Supreme Court in Abuja.

The court is billed to deliver judgement today on the Atiku and Obi’s appeals against the tribunal’s judgment affirming Tinubu’s victory at the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

Present in the court are the Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila; FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike; APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure.