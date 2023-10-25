Tinubu approves N18bn assurance policy for fallen heroes’ families

Tinubu

—Launches 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem Appeal

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday approved N18 billion for the Group Life Assurance benefits and other entitlements for families of fallen heroes of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

President Tinubu announced the approval during the Launch of the Emblem Appeal Fund for the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President also assured of his administration’s continued support to the nation’s armed forces by repositioning the forces and ultimately providing a safe and conducive country for all who have found home within the Nigerian boundaries.

He called on businesses in the country to key into the patriotic spirit by supporting them in various ways, including giving them preferential treatment and offering them discounts and rebates on goods and services.

According to him, “I wish to assure Nigerians that my administration will continue to reposition and strengthen all Nigerian security agencies. It’s a commitment that we must take seriously. Our foremost objective is to provide a conducive environment, free from threats and criminalities, to enable all who reside within our borders to thrive and live in peace.

“For this reason, we owe a debt of gratitude to our gallant troops, who have risen to the challenge of securing this great nation. In appreciation of the sacrifices of the men and women of our armed forces, and to underscore this government’s commitment to their welfare, I have approved the sum of N18 billion for the payment of the Group Life Assurance benefits and other entitlements to the families of service members who love their lives in the line of duty.

“I also call on businesses to key into the patriotic spirit and support our service personnel, whether in the form of preferential treatment, discounts, or rebates on goods and services”, the President said.

He also noted that the men, women and officers of the armed forces had invested and sacrificed much to preserve the nation’s unity and charged all to see it as an obligation to jealously guard the unity brought with the lives and blood of the fallen heroes.

“It has therefore fallen on us as a people to honour the memory of the valiant officers, men and women who had paid the supreme sacrifice and to provide a decent and humane standard of care for all who have served our dear nation.

“The 15th day of January is symbolic because it marks the end of the Nigerian Civil War. The occasion gives us cause for reflection and reminds us of the price that has been paid for the continued unity of this country. As the beneficiary of that sacrifice, we must guard that unity jealously and sincerely”, he charged.

He, however, acknowledged the significant relief that the relentless efforts of the security forces have brought to the nation, especially the most troubled parts, further expressing his confidence that Nigeria will steadily defeat its security challenges.

He also lauded the state governors for the support they have consistently given to the Nigeria Legion in their various states, even as he challenged federal and state government agencies and parastatals to continue to patronize the veterans and the families of their fallen comrades.

As he launched the 2024 remembrance day emblem, he charged all Nigerians, particularly dignitaries at the event, “donate generously, and support our veterans and dependents of fallen heroes and encourage all of us to donate generously”.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Defense, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, recapped the various efforts so far made by the administration to restore peace, order and security to every part of the country and the successes that have been achieved.

He, however, noted, sadly, that in the process, many members of the armed forces had lost their lives, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“Faced with myriad of security challenges in our Motherland, our armed forces is working in concert with other security agencies to restore normalcy to the Nigerian multifaceted security challenges.

“Regrettably, some of our gallant officers and men have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Many as well have sustained varying degrees of injuries that have incapacitated them. Our service personnel and veterans deserve the best and the best they will get, we assure from you.

“We promised to train and equip our Armed Forces personnel with combat capabilities and modern ways to reduce casualties during operations. Sir, we thank you for all the support as you have never turned down any of our requests.

“We also note with gratitude, that institutions that were hitherto closed in the Northeast have now been opened, after an objective assessment of the security situation. Those challenges will certainly and surely come to an end, very soon, owing to your avowed commitment and the renewed vigor of the Nigerian armed forces”, he said.

He called on all citizens and organizations to join the efforts of government to make life more meaningful for the families of the men and women who have made sacrifices for the peace and security the country.

Speaking with journalists after the ceremony, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa; and the National Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Major General Abdulmalik Jubril (rtd), all express delight in the attention being given to the veterans and the fallen heroes, saying it would serve as a morale booster for the serving members of the armed forces.

According to Speaker Abbas, “if we continue on this lane of supporting the families of the deceased, it will in more ways increase the commitment of our armed forces wherever they are. A lot of people are worried today, particularly the soldiers; what happens to my family if I’m no longer there.

“This kind of gesture that has been shown today will go a long way to allay their fears, that the people and the government will be with their families, no matter situation they find themselves”, he said.

The highpoint of the event was the donation of a total sum of N160 million towards the launch of the emblem.

While the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, announced the sum of N40 million on behalf of the Federal Executive Council, which was later reviewed upwards by the President to N50 million, the Speaker announced N60 million on behalf of the National Assembly and the Chief of Defense Staff announced another N50 million on behalf of the armed forces.

The event was attended by members of the Federal Executive Council and other senior government officials.